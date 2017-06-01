There's no better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than eating a beautiful doughnut or two or three. But when it's National Doughnut Day, a regular, glazed doughnut just isn't good enough to satisfy your needs (even if a regular, glazed doughnut on any other day is undeniably delicious). On National Doughnut Day, which falls on the first Friday in June, you want to treat yourself to something over-the-top, to a doughnut that takes the whole notion of doughnuts to the next level. You want something that'll make jaws drop and mouths water and might even classify, in the most technical sense, as doughnut porn. And there's really no shame in that.

That's mainly because National Doughnut Day is as good a day as any to get your hands on the most over-the-top doughnuts, since many doughnut shops and bakeries take advantage of the holiday to offer their most insane creations. And insane isn't a bad thing when it comes to doughnuts. We're talking doughnuts with ice cream, doughnuts shaped like cartoon characters, even doughnut burgers.

So put that browser into private mode, make sure your coworkers aren't peeking over your shoulder, and take a look at five restaurants across the United States that are offering up some delicious doughnut porn this National Doughnut Day. (And be quick! Some of these doughnuts will only be around for a day.)

Hard Rock Cafe—Times Square, New York City

Photo by Lori Berkowitz Photography / Courtesy Hard Rock Cafe

The Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square is partnering with Entenmann's for National Doughnut Day this year, with a couple of totally over-the-top burgers that are served on doughnut buns. The first is the Glazed Breakfast Donut Burger, which is a six ounce burger, "topped with cheddar cheese, an over easy egg and bacon, nestled between two moist and sweet Entenmann's Glazed Donuts."

PHOTO BY LORI BERKOWITZ PHOTOGRAPHY / COURTESY HARD ROCK CAFE

The Sweet and Spicy Donut Burger is one you might want to eat with a fork and knife, since it comes served on two chocolate frosted doughnuts. It's a four ounce patty "topped with Parmesan cheese, grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa and bacon, sandwiched between two delicious Entenmann’s Rich Frosted Donuts." But, like the Glazed Breakfast Donut Burger, it's only available on National Doughnut Day this year.

Dough—Tampa, FL

Photo by Datz Restaurant Group

Dough is a bakery located in Tampa, Florida, that serves up both house-made doughnuts and house-made ice cream. So of course they mashed the two up into one perfect dessert. Called the Doughnut Ice Cream Sammies, it's a cake doughnut, sliced in two, that "serves as the cradle for a hearty scoop of ice cream." The one pictured above? A sprinkle doughnut with vanilla bean and raspberry stripe ice cream.

Datz—Tampa, FL

Photo by DATZ RESTAURANT GROUP

Dough's sister restaurant is Datz, and they take doughnut burgers to the next level. The Double D has got two burger patties, sandwiched between two whole glazed doughnuts and piled high with all of the fixings, including pickles, onions, bacon, and American and Swiss cheeses.

California Donuts—Los Angeles, CA

Photo Courtesy California Donuts

You've probably spotted California Donuts on your Instagram feed before, even if you didn't know about the Los Angeles-based bakery. They're known for creating adorable doughnuts, shaped like pandas or topped with rainbow cereal. So it should come as little surprise that the bakery collaborated with arguably the cutest cartoon of them all for National Doughnut Day: Care Bears. California Donuts will be selling these rad Care Bear-shaped doughnuts from June 2 until September 9 (which is Care Bears annual holiday Share Your Care Day).

The Salty Donut—Miami, FL

Courtesy of Ubereats

If you don't want to leave your house to get a doughnut for National Doughnut Day, you could always order one off of UberEATS. The food delivery service released some data about users’ donut-eating habits in honor of the holiday, and it turns out that Miami actually loves their doughnuts. The most popular doughnut to order on UberEATS is the original glazed doughnut from the Salty Donut, followed up by the Miami shop's maple bacon doughnut. It's a brioche doughnut topped with "pure maple glaze, J.Wakefield UJP Porter Redux, and Miami Smokers bacon cracklings."

Teak Neighborhood Grill—Orlando, FL

Courtesy of Ubereats

Meanwhile, at the Teak Neighborhood Grill in Orlando, Florida, you can find the most expensive doughnut on UberEATS. It's the Glazed Doughnut Burger, made by sandwiching a half-pound Angus beef patty between two warm glazed doughnuts, with American cheese and crispy bacon. And the whole thing will cost you $13—but at least if you order it from UberEATS, you don't have to put on pants or eat it in public. And that's probably the best way to celebrate National Doughnut Day at all.