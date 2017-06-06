Pineapples are an intimidating fruit. They're spiky on the outside with an unwieldy, sharp top, and if you've never cut a pineapple before, it can really seem like the fruit will cut you before you have a chance to cut it. But there's no reason to be scared about learning how to cut up a pineapple, even if you've never attempted it before. Yes, you too can learn how to cut a pineapple like a pro. All you need is a cutting board, a sharp knife, and a little bit of know-how. And if you bring the cutting board and the knife, we here are Extra Crispy can provide the knowledge you need to confidently cut a pineapple without cutting yourself.

For example, those green fronds at the top? You can just twist them off with the flick of a wrist—and if the pineapple top doesn't come off easily, then the fruit probably isn't quite ripe enough yet. The spiky sides aren't nearly as spiky as you might think, and it's fairly easy to cut them off the side. Really, the trickiest part of cutting a pineapple is avoiding the hard, solid core right in the center of the fruit.

But if you follow this Extra Crispy step-by-step guide to cutting pineapples, you'll be just fine—and ready to have your own tropical breakfast anytime you want.