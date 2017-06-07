Ugh, job interviews. We can’t live without them—literally. I mean, how else will you pay for those brunches and carrot-cinos? If you want to get Lady Luck on your side, eat breakfast. Seriously. OK, so maybe you feel so nauseous that you can’t eat in the morning. But if you skimp on breakfast, it won’t matter how many managers you stalk on LinkedIn. The last thing you need is to answer questions to the tune of a grumbling stomach. Sounds terrifying, right? That’s why you should know what to eat before an interview.

By fueling up with a good breakfast, your noggin can be focused and ready. And that’s just half the battle. In the days before, try stress-busting activities like yoga or jogging. You can even bake some muffins, because baking can improve your mental health. And don’t forget to get enough rest to re-wire and recover your brain.

All of this will keep you alert yet calm. Those pre-interview jitters are something fierce, after all. By eating smart in the morning, you can power through like the badass you are. Just don’t forget to treat yourself to a sweet treat afterward.

Salmon and Eggs

This combo is a stellar source of lean protein. It’ll keep your stomach full, so you can focus on working some professional magic. Plus, salmon is jam-packed with omega-3, a healthy fat that’s necessary for brain function. Don’t like fish? Reach for meatless proteins like quinoa, tofu, and low-fat cottage cheese. You can also get omega-3’s from walnuts and flax seed.

Oatmeal with Fruit

Oatmeal might look like brown mush, but it’s good for you. As a whole grain, its high fiber content will keep hunger at bay. Adding fresh, whole fruit will also boost your fiber intake. Berries, bananas, and apples are awesome options.

Avocado Toast

In all its trendy glory, avocado toast makes an excellent pre-interview breakfast. Avocado will fuel your brain with those healthy fats. Got some time to kill? Make sweet potato toast for extra hipster cred. Otherwise, opt for fiber-rich whole grain bread.

Nuts and Nut Butters

From almonds to cashews, nuts will give you a natural boost of energy. They’re wonderful sources of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Better yet, nutrients like vitamin E and folate will enhance your brain function. If you’re allergic to nuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds will do the trick.

Vegetables and Hummus

On the mornings where you just can’t, opt for raw veggies and hummus. It’s easy enough to eat while you read up on the company's life story. This pairing has both protein and fiber, so you can be sure hunger takes a backseat. You can even spice things up with a homemade everything bagel hummus.

Water

If nothing else, stay hydrated. Dizziness and fainting is the last thing you want during an interview—or ever. It’ll also prevent dry mouth and fatigue, an interviewee’s worst nightmare. But instead of chugging water seconds before, drink enough the day before and morning of. You’ll be ready to rock n’ roll come interview time.

Coffee… Sort Of

Do you need a cup of coffee to feel like a real human? Go for it. I’m right there with you. But for the sake of all things breakfast, don’t overdo it. Drinking too much coffee can make you restless and anxious, complete with seven bathroom trips. Not the best look. To play it safe, stick to one or two cups. The goal is to feel awake, not crazed.