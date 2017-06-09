If you don't feel confident about your knife skills, learning how to slice an avocado can be scary—especially since there's now all these plenty of news stories out there about the rise in gruesome avocado-related hand injuries. All you want, though, is to eat some avocado, maybe even on a nice slice of toast. So how do you cut an avocado without cutting yourself? Well, the first step is getting your hands on a ripe avocado. If the flesh is hard, it'll be harder to cut (and it'll also taste way less delicious). The second step is to get a sharp chef's knife. Yes, it sounds counter-intuitive to use a sharp knife to avoid injuries, but using a sharp knife means you have to make fewer motions. And the fewer times you have to try wedging the knife into the pit, the lower your chance of cutting yourself.

Once you've got your ripe avocado and your sharp knife, the only thing you need is a step-by-step guide to learn how to cut an avocado, and lucky for you, that's where we come in. We can teach you how to slice avocados like a pro, and though you always have to be careful when you're wielding a sharp object in the kitchen, hopefully, this illustrated guide from Extra Crispy will help you feel confident in your knife skills.

With the right tools and a bit of knowledge, you too can learn how to cut an avocado without cutting yourself and avoid an unnecessary trip to the emergency room. And who knows? Once you master these knife skills, we'll probably find you making avocado roses at home any day now.