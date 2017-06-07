IHOP is about as American of a chain as you can get, but the restaurant is officially opening up a new location in Gurgaon, a city in northern India southwest of New Delhi. It's been almost 60 years since the first International House of Pancakes opened up in Los Angeles, but now, IHOP is coming to India. And they’re serious about it, too—they’ve even created a website and an Instagram specifically for IHOP India. In fact, DineEquity, the franchisor of IHOP, opened the location on Sunday and plans to open an additional 19 IHOP locations in India over the next decade, according to BW Disrupt. The addition of multiple IHOP restaurants in India could generate over 1000 jobs.

President of DineEquity Daniel del Olmo said in a statement that this is a “proud moment” for IHOP:

With the ongoing growth of IHOP restaurants and the introduction of our world famous dining experience in India, this is a proud moment for us. The family friendly atmosphere, warm hospitality and delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options at IHOP restaurants translate to any country and culture the world over, and we look forward to delighting guests in India as we have in our more than 1,700 restaurants spanning 12 countries.

Reportedly, the menu will include the traditional American cuisine IHOP is known for, but will also include modifications to appeal to "local palates and dietary preferences," including 50 percent of the menu being vegetarian, according to BW Disrupt. In addition, the pancakes will be eggless, and there will be additional lunch and dinner options, including lamb. Not exactly a dish IHOP is known for, but hey, we’ll keep our minds open if we travel to India anytime soon.