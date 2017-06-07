It's no secret that honey makes everything better, especially so-so-tasting food. The thing with honey, as you may know, is that there is a big honeybee shortage. As if affecting honey farming wasn't terrible enough, our crops will take a turn for the worse because bees are an important player in our ecosystem. Honeybees are the world's biggest pollinators and bring in $15 billion per year in crop value—and they do it for free.
Now, more than ever, it's important to support honeybees and beekeepers. Whether you plant bee-friendly flowers, buy a ton of Honey Nut Cheerios to #BringBacktheBees, or keep buying honey and honey products from local apiaries, it's a noble cause to support—our nation's crop yield depends on it. Even Karen "Mother" Pence is taking action by adding a bee yard to the vice president's estate. It's amazing how many recipes use honey, even savory ones. Imagine tea without honey, or worse yet, imagine the world without baklava. To drive home the point, here are some fun honey recipes that make you appreciate how much honey means to your breakfast.
Fancy Granola
When you put "breakfast" and "honey recipes" in the same sentence, you're usually talking about yummy granola. There's a reason for that.
Orange-Cranberry Honey Butter
Compound butters are our favorite thing to put on toast, and honey makes them way better.
Shakshuka
We can't get enough shakshuka. This popular breakfast is so versatile—try throwing some red pepper flakes in there too.
Fried Feta with Honey
The only thing better than feta with honey is fried feta with honey.
Elderflower-Infused Honey
Elderflower honey will instantly upgrade your lemonade or your morning yogurt.
Pancake Syrup
Try trading out maple syrup for honey, especially elderflower-infused honey. You won't regret it.
Pear, Feta, and Honey Toasts
Move over, avocado.
Rustic Peach and Thyme Galette with Almonds and Honey Yogurt
When has dessert-for-breakfast ever been a bad thing?
Ginger-Citrus Ice Cubes
These little cubes make every drink better—hot, cold, boozy, whatever.
Morning Bun
Morning buns are basically the love child of a giant doughnut and a cinnamon roll.