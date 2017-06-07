It's no secret that honey makes everything better, especially so-so-tasting food. The thing with honey, as you may know, is that there is a big honeybee shortage. As if affecting honey farming wasn't terrible enough, our crops will take a turn for the worse because bees are an important player in our ecosystem. Honeybees are the world's biggest pollinators and bring in $15 billion per year in crop value—and they do it for free.

Now, more than ever, it's important to support honeybees and beekeepers. Whether you plant bee-friendly flowers, buy a ton of Honey Nut Cheerios to #BringBacktheBees, or keep buying honey and honey products from local apiaries, it's a noble cause to support—our nation's crop yield depends on it. Even Karen "Mother" Pence is taking action by adding a bee yard to the vice president's estate. It's amazing how many recipes use honey, even savory ones. Imagine tea without honey, or worse yet, imagine the world without baklava. To drive home the point, here are some fun honey recipes that make you appreciate how much honey means to your breakfast.

PHOTO BY JON LOVETTE VIA GETTY IMAGES

When you put "breakfast" and "honey recipes" in the same sentence, you're usually talking about yummy granola. There's a reason for that.

photo by teresa sabga

Compound butters are our favorite thing to put on toast, and honey makes them way better.

PHOTO COURTESY OF MISHMISH RESTAURANT

We can't get enough shakshuka. This popular breakfast is so versatile—try throwing some red pepper flakes in there too.

photo by teresa sabga

The only thing better than feta with honey is fried feta with honey.

PHOTO BY DAVID FENTON

Elderflower honey will instantly upgrade your lemonade or your morning yogurt.

PHOTO BY JOFF LEE VIA GETTY IMAGES

Try trading out maple syrup for honey, especially elderflower-infused honey. You won't regret it.

PHOTO BY HAARALA HAMILTON

Move over, avocado.

PHOTO BY ANDREA BEMIS

When has dessert-for-breakfast ever been a bad thing?

photo by winslow productions via getty images

These little cubes make every drink better—hot, cold, boozy, whatever.

PHOTO BY JACQUELINE RAPOSO

Morning buns are basically the love child of a giant doughnut and a cinnamon roll.