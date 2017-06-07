You’ve heard of glow-in-the-dark stickers, pajamas, even glow-in-the-dark pens and pencils, but what about glow-in-the-dark doughnuts? One bakery in Newtown, Australia decided to go there with doughnuts, and have created a doughnut that actually glows in the dark. It’s name? The Glownut, of course! Apart from being another cool and different take on breakfast pastries (come on, you’ve never eaten a glow-in-the-dark meal before), this is one food you could eat in the pitch black, on a very early morning, for example. This glow-y pastry just debuted earlier this month, and is already becoming a hit in Australia, so keep an eye out for it on your Instagram feed.

Christopher Thé, the owner of Black Star Pastry and creator of the Glownut told the Daily Mail that he was inspired to invent this groovy doughnut at an art festival last year. “I was thinking hard about a way to tie in food with lights. And glow-in-the-dark popped in my head. Just the thought of people eating glow-in-the-dark food at the world famous Vivid festival of light was an amazing challenge we just couldn't resist!” he said. So this doughnut isn’t just visually interesting, it’s practical, too!

The actual glowing element of the doughnut is the frosting, which Thés says is made with a a tart-tasting ingredient that comes from Vitamin B, according to the Mail. The Glownut is also iced with a yuzu glaze, adding additional tartness do the frosting flavor. The doughnut itself is described as “brioche with half the butter,” making it a light, non-greasy treat.

Black Star Pastry became super-famous last year when it started making strawberry watermelon cakes. The decadent cake when viral on Instagram, and taking a look at it, it’s easy to see why. The cake is two layers of almond dacquoise, a thick slice of watermelon, rose scented cream, topped with strawberries and pistachios. It looks amazing and probably tastes twice as good. According to the Black Star website, this cake is ordered the most, and has become the shop’s signature dish.

Thought it’s not as fancy, the Glownut is probably on its way to becoming another favorite at Black Star.