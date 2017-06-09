Sure, there are plenty of “healthy” cereals out there that don’t make your milk taste like chocolate, but if you’re a sucker for sweets, this new s’mores-inspired cerealmay be exactly what you need. FoodDIVE reports that Post Holdings has partnerd with Nabisco to make Honey Maid S'mores Cereal, which will reportedly compete with Kellogg's Smorz brand. On top of spelling “s’mores” correctly, this cereal actually kind of looks like the bonfire snack, with little graham crackers and marshmallows included. This month, the cereal will be available at select Walmart stores, though you can use the store location page to check before you venture outside.

It seems as though Nabisco and Post are on a kick lately, as this news comes after it was announced the famed Oreo O's of our '00s past will return to grocery stores on June 23rd. As FoodDIVE highlights, the new cereal seems to be another nostalgia-inspired move, as a recent survey shows 40% of millennials are opting for on-the-go breakfasts and view pouring themselves a bowl of cereal to be too much work. (Dishes are annoying, after all.) In fact, according to the New York Times, 2015 cereal sales fellto about $10 billion for 2015, which is down from $13.9 billion in 2000. However, as we all know, millennials are also a huge fan of nostalgia, so perhaps they’ll partake in this one.

According to Post Cereal, the cereal aims to combine "chocolatey goodness, sweet marshmallows, and the delicious taste of Honey Maid Graham crackers." Guess we'll have to try it out to see if it lives up to its name.