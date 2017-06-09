We love sandwiches as much as (or possibly more than) the next person, but they aren’t necessarily the healthiest food. You have to pick your meats, cheeses, veggies, and condiments with care. And it’s important not to overlook the bread: which can make or break a sandwich when it comes to health (not to mention taste). In a new study, The Atlantic reveals whether sourdough or white bread is healthier, and which you should be using to make your lunch. Because apparently, white bread isn’t the least healthy bread anymore.

Believe it or not, there’s no major distinction in the health properties of sourdough or white bread. How is that possible? Because sourdough gets its distinctive taste and texture from the microbes used in baking the bread. For years people have believed that sourdough bread has a low glycemic index, making it a healthy and tasty option.

But in a shocking study by a team of Israeli scientists, this is all more fiction than fact. The study effectively proves that there’s no significant difference in which type of bread you choose to chow down on.

"To our great shock and surprise, we found no significant differences between the two breads on any of the parameters that we collected," scientist Eran Segal told The Atlantic.

The results also showed that the blood sugar spikes that come after eating bread are extremely personalized, and varied dramatically based on the test subject’s particular health and metabolism. So which bread should you be eating? It all depends on your particular physiology; but keep in mind that whatever option you choose for you sandwich, it won’t make that much of a difference for your health. As for taste, that’s another matter entirely.

This story originally appeared on Hellogiggles.com.