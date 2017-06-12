If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about making breakfast in a microwave, it’s definitely college students—but Izy Hossack isn’t your ordinary college student, so it makes sense that her go-to breakfast in a microwave is far from ordinary, too. The 20-year old studies food science and nutrition at the University of Leeds, runs the food blog Top With Cinnamon, and now has two cookbooks under her belt. The most recent is The Savvy Cook, and it’s full of cost-effective, delicious, and easy recipes—like this one for a single-serve microwave blueberry muffin made in a mug. As Hossack writes in The Savvy Cook, “This is my go-to winter breakfast on mornings when I only have 15 minutes to get dressed and eat before going to class (hello, 9 a.m. lectures).”



This recipe for a microwave blueberry “oat” muffin is actually based on one of Hossack’s recipes for baked oatmeal, which, she explained to Extra Crispy in an email, “ I love to make but, as you have to make it in a large batch, you have to be committed to it for the week. So I scaled down my basic baked oatmeal recipe to be mug-sized, adapted it a bit, and ended up with this recipe!”

It’s also readily adapted depending on your personal taste or dietary restrictions, as are all the recipes in The Savvy Cook. That’s because Hossack herself follows a primarily vegetarian diet, for both budget and environmental reasons, and she wanted to make sure the recipes in her cookbook were “accessible to everyone so whether it’s a dietary choice or an allergy [or] intolerance.” So she recommends that those who are gluten-free make this microwave blueberry muffin with certified gluten-free oats, and those with a dairy intolerance should swap in nondairy milk.



Hossack also notes, “If you know you’ll be really pressed for time, mix the oats, baking powder, and cinnamon in the mug the night before, and in the morning just mix in the wet ingredients and microwave away!” And with breakfast this easy, there’s no reason to skip it.

Microwave Blueberry Oat "Muffin"

Yields: 1 muffin

Ingredients

5 tablespoons regular rolled oats

⅛ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 egg

¼ cup milk or nondairy milk

1 heaping tablespoon blueberries, fresh or frozen

1 to 2 teaspoons preferred sweetener, such as honey, maple syrup, or Izy's date paste

Extra Toppings

Plain yogurt

Nut butter

Fresh fruit

Chopped nuts

In a tall microwave-safe mug, mix together the oats, baking powder, cinnamon, egg, and milk until well combined. Briefly stir in the blueberries.

Microwave for 2 minutes on high. It will rise to the top of the mug and sink back a bit once it is removed from the microwave. I like to transfer the muffin to a bowl (more room for toppings!), but you can eat it directly out of the mug. Just let the muffin cool briefly before drizzling with your preferred sweetener and adding on extra toppings of choice.

Eat while still warm, as this gets weirdly rubbery when cold.

Tips and Swaps

Use fresh or frozen raspberries or strawberries instead of the blueberries.

For a chocolaty treat, add 2 tablespoons chopped dark chocolate to the mixture before microwaving.

From The Savvy Cook by Izy Hossack, Mitchell Beazly 2017.