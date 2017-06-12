If you’ve ever spent more time than you’d care to admit making an avocado rose, buckle down for the next big thing in avocado art—but this time, it’s actually pretty amazing. Intricately carved designs in avocado halves are showing up all over social media, and they’re way more beautiful than the now infamous green flower. The image that incited this recent avocado art fury gained traction on Reddit, where one user went so far as to compare the avocado carving to the ornate designs of the dragon eggs in the Harry Potter series.

Australia-based artist Daniele Barresi, the mastermind behind the most detailed avocado art designs, created the trending piece of art for The Avocado Show, an avocado-themed cafe and art exhibition in Amsterdam. Barresi isn’t the only one taking a carving knife to her produce. As Barresi’s work began to create buzz, other Instagrammers started to display their avocado artwork. From Goyard chevrons to sliced pixel patterns to carved pits, the avocado art frenzy is coming.

Considering all the obnoxious and impractical things social media has made us do to avocados lately (ahem, avocado bun and avolatte), I must admit I’m not mad at this new, slightly more meticulous direction avocado art is heading. The amount of work that goes into each detailed avocado carving simply feels so much more worthy of going viral than other recent trends. As great lover of underappreciated food art, I may be biased, but I really hope avocado art hangs around for a while.

Maybe it’s just me, but I’m definitely itching to pull out the sculpting tool set I bought in high school to give this a try. Though, PSA to future avocado artists: Before trying this new medium, please learn the proper way to cut and pit the fruit—you don’t want to be the next victim of avocado hand.