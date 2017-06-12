Chef Tim Love likes to use guajillo chile powder here, which provides moderate heat and lightly toasted flavor. Cayenne or chipotle powder will work as well. Make sure the grill is very hot when you add the watermelon, or the slices will steam instead of caramelize and char. Kosher salt is fine, but if you have Maldon sea salt, it’s even better, adding a little crunch with each briny burst of flavor.

photo by Jennifer causey

Yields: 20 wedges

Ingredients

1 small seedless red watermelon (about 5 pounds)

2 lemons

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon guajillo chile powder or ground red chile powder

Directions

Preheat grill to about 500°F. Slice watermelon crosswise into 5 1 1/2-inch-thick slices. Cut each slice into quarters to make 20 wedges. Grate 2 tablespoons lemon rind from lemons; set aside. Slice lemons into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Add watermelon wedges and lemon slices to grill grate; grill 1 minute on each side or until nicely charred. Place watermelon on a serving platter. Squeeze juice from a few charred lemon slices over watermelon; add remaining slices to platter. Sprinkle watermelon evenly with salt, chile powder, and lemon rind.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.