Corn Cakes with Bacon and Turmeric Yogurt

Serve these sweet-savory cakes as a hearty side dish (they would be great with grilled shrimp) or as a lighter entrée with a side salad. Or turn them into an appetizer by making smaller cakes. Be sure to sauté the corn and squash just until barely al dente; you want to take away the raw flavor but also preserve their crunch. The batter will seem loose as it goes into the skillet, but it will firm up as the cakes cook.

photo by jennifer causey

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 center-cut bacon slices, chopped

2 3/4 cups fresh corn kernels (about 4 ears)

1 1/4 cups finely chopped yellow squash

1/4 cup chopped green onions (white parts only)

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup plain yellow cornmeal

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided (1/4 teaspoon and 1/8 teaspoon)

1/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt (not Greek-style)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

Directions

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add bacon; cook, stirring often, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Drain on paper towels; reserve drippings in skillet. Increase heat to medium-high. Add corn and squash to drippings; cook until lightly charred and al dente, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; cool 10 minutes. Add onions, eggs, cornmeal, pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cooked bacon to corn mixture; stir to combine. Let mixture stand 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir together yogurt, maple syrup, turmeric, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat skillet over medium. Drop batter by 1/4-cupfuls into skillet, flatten slightly with a spatula, and cook until firm and browned on each side, about 2 minutes per side. Serve with turmeric-yogurt mixture.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.