"Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and supper like a pauper." Whoever first said this expression clearly has never experienced a Monday morning. Waking up to the sound of a blaring alarm with just enough time to get yourself and the kids dressed makes breakfast practically impossible most days. And you can forget preparing and eating a spread worthy of a king. We’re fully aware breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's also the hardest meal to plan and stick to over time, especially when it’s all too easy to reach for a processed pastry instead of a skillet.

For those of you morning people who can get a hot meal or at least a cold bowl of cereal on the table at first daylight, we salute you. For the rest of us, though, we need a little help to tackle the mornings, and that aid comes in the form of meal prepping.

While you've got dinner prep going tonight, ready these breakfasts for tomorrow. They make multiples, so you only need one night of meal prep time to eat for a week. That means you could also make these on Sunday so your mornings are less hectic. From bite-sized eggs and overnight oats to simple parfaits and toasts, these five easy breakfast foods will have you be a meal-prep pro in no time and help get you out the door much faster on a full stomach.

Eggs

Photo by Jennifer Causey / Styling by Lindsey Lower

On busy mornings, waiting just five minutes for a cheesy scramble or for an egg to boil is five minutes too much. One thing you can do is boil a dozen eggs on Sunday or the night before to keep in the fridge all week. Need another time-saving trick? How about this easy tip on the perfect technique to use when peeling hard-boiled eggs.

If hard-boiled eggs aren’t your thing, this is where the muffin tin can come in handy to create a protein-filled wonder for breakfast. Combine a mixture of eggs with ham and cheese or your go-to vegetables for a vegetarian option, then pour the batter in each of the muffin slots and bake. When done, you can store each individual egg muffin in a container and place in the fridge or freezer overnight. Each morning, you’ll have your very own portable mini frittata or omelet that’s ready to reheat in the microwave. Egg-filled breakfast burritos are another great option to freeze and reheat for a quick, hearty breakfast.

Overnight Oats

Photo by Alison Miksch / Styling by Lindsey Lower

When it comes to good-for-you breakfast grains, oatmeal reigns supreme. But instant, store-bought versions are sugar bombs, which is why we’re advocates of homemade overnight oats to jump-start your mornings. The good news is that overnight oats require no cooking whatsoever, but the downside is that a batch won’t hold up for the entire week. No worries! These easy overnight oats recipes only take five minutes to prep each night, and a bowl of goodness will be waiting for you when the alarm sounds.

Pre-Measured Smoothie Packs

Photo by Daniel Agee

Sometimes it takes too much effort to throw everything in a blender during a chaotic morning. By measuring out the frozen fruits and vegetables and storing those carefully portioned contents in separate Ziploc bags, you’ll shave off some much-needed time from your morning blending ritual. In the morning, all that’s left to do is add ice, yogurt, or milk in the blender along with your bagged fruits and vegetables. The great thing about this method is that you can make a large enough batch on the weekends to have enough satisfying blended drinks to last all week.

Snack Boxes

photo by sara tane

While their crumb cakes are delicious and their breakfast sandwiches are tasty, Starbucks' food offerings are typically calorie, fat, and sugar bombs. Their Bistro Boxes are arguably the healthiest food choices the coffee shop opens, and they're incredibly easy to copy at home. Prep five or more of these easy snack boxes for grab-and-go breakfasts, snacks, or even light meals.

Parfaits

photo by jenifoto via getty images

No need to make a run to Starbucks or McDonald’s to enjoy a delicious yogurt parfait. Save yourself some time (and money) from waiting in line, as well as crashing later in the day from the high-sugar content of those pre-made parfaits. You can make your own healthy breakfast treat at home by layering a cup of Greek yogurt with granola and berries, but be mindful of the toppings you choose.

Bonus Tip: When deciding what breakfast meals to choose for the week, make sure to choose ingredients and recipes that will last for at least five days, can be stored into single-serve containers, and are easy to reheat. By preparing breakfast ahead of time, you’ll have one less thing to worry about when you rise and shine, leaving you with perfectly healthy grab-and-go options to start the day off right.

This story originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.