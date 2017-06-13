Serve this beautiful tart with glasses of rosé or Champagne for a truly memorable dessert. Your pals will love the creamy, lemon-scented filling, crisp graham-almond crust, and luscious (slightly boozy) glaze. You can change things up according to which berries are freshest and best at your market—try with raspberries or blackberries if they’re more at their peak than strawberries. The rectangular tart pan makes for a striking presentation, but if you don't have one, you can use a 9-inch tart pan or pie plate. Fill the baked crust up to a day ahead with the filling and refrigerate, but top with berries and glaze just before serving.

Photo by jennifer causey

Yields: 8 slices

8 slices Total Time: 3 hours 35 minutes

Ingredients

Crust

1/3 cup almond meal

8 graham crackers (about 4 1/4 ounces)

2 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon table salt

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Baking spray with flour

Filling

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup plain, reduced-fat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Glaze and Garnish

1 cup rosé wine

2 tablespoons sugar

3 cups sliced strawberries

Mint leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. To prepare crust, spread almond meal in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 350°F until lightly browned and fragrant, about 6 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Process almond meal, graham crackers, 2 tablespoons sugar, and salt in a food processor until finely ground, about 20 seconds. Place egg white in a small bowl; whisk until foamy. Add egg white and melted butter to food processor; pulse just until crumbs are moist, 3 to 4 times. (Do not overprocess.) Coat a 13 1/2- x 4-inch tart pan with removable bottom with baking spray. Press crumb mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan. Place tart pan on a baking sheet. Bake crust at 350°F until lightly browned, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 30 minutes. To prepare filling, beat cream cheese and 1/3 cup sugar with a mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy and sugar is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Add yogurt, lemon rind, and vanilla, and beat until blended and smooth. Spread filling evenly in cooled crust. Cover and chill until firm, about 2 hours. To prepare glaze, bring wine and 2 tablespoons sugar to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Cook until syrupy and reduced to about 2 1/2 tablespoons, about 12 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Arrange strawberry slices in rows over filling; drizzle with rosé glaze. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired. Serve immediately.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.