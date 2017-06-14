This pitch-black frittata is meant to represent the darkness within (thanks to a bit of black bean sauce for color). My intention here was to appeal to Goth chicks, which is something I spent a lot of time doing in my teens and early twenties by attending Goth/industrial parties at The Bank, Batcave, and Limelight. I wasn’t one to dress like a Dracula, but knew where all the hottest subculture girls hung out. (Hint: Not Sunday hardcore matinees at CBGB.) Anyway, this flavor combination is insane in a good way. Just like most Goth chicks.

Nihilistic Frittata

Recipe excerpted from Toss Your Own Salad: The Meatless Cookbook with Burgers, Bolognese, and Balls by Eddie McNamara

Ingredients

Cooking oil

1 large leek, sliced (Cut it in half lengthwise and thoroughly wash the inside. Leeks are filthy.)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Japanese yam (or regular sweet potato), thinly sliced

12 ounces lotus root, thinly sliced

1/3 cup black bean paste

1 tablespoon chili sauce

7 large eggs

¼ cup Bulgarian feta (Bulgarians like their cheese super salty. If that’s a problem, use feta from somewhere else.)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Coat the bottom of an ovenproof skillet with oil and place on the stove over medium heat. Add the leeks and garlic. Cook until soft and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the yam, lotus root, black bean paste, and chili sauce and stir to coat evenly. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat. Scramble the eggs in a medium bowl. Pour the beaten eggs over the mixture in the skillet. Stir to combine; it should look black and slightly soupy. Play some music from Dead Can Dance and dramatically crumble the feta over the top. You’re totally Goth now. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until slightly crispy on the outside and completely set on the inside. Prick it with a fork to check.

