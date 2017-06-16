Whipped cream is every dessert's perfect condiment. Yes, we consider whipped cream to be a condiment. The problem is, the stuff from a spray can just doesn’t cut it—and who wants to whip out a mixer for something so simple? The option you’re left with is whipping by hand with a whisk, and let’s be true to ourselves and admit we’re all too lazy for that.

Well, here’s a little secret of the pros. To hack your way to the easiest whipped cream ever, all you’ll need is a mason jar. See? They’re not only good for wedding crafts.

Simply pour heavy cream halfway up the jar, put the lid on and shake vigorously for about 40 seconds for soft peaks. (For stiffer peaks, go the full minute.) To get the best and quickest results, your cream should be very cold. Oh, and don’t forget to put a little sugar in there if you like it sweet.

When you open the jar, you’ll have ready to go whipped cream. Now all you need is pie. Or cake. Or literally any dessert.

This story originally appeared on People.com.