Summer colds, be warned: Champagne mangoes pack more than 300 percent of your daily vitamin C requirement—five times more than other mango varieties. They’re at peak season now, and they make other mangoes seem a little blah. Smaller than green-red Tommy Atkins, these yellow-skinned mangoes have creamy texture, floral fragrance, and ethereal sweetness with honey and vanilla notes, making them the ideal summer sweet treat. You can keep the flesh on the skin, "porcupine-style."

Photo by Victor Protasio

Yields: 4 servings

4 servings Total Time: 4 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups diced Champagne mango

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes

Maldon sea salt

Directions

Combine diced mango and lime juice; toss well to coat. Divide mango mixture evenly among 4 small bowls. Sprinkle each serving with a dash of Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes and a dash of Maldon sea salt.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.