It’s undeniable that avocado has been a food craze for some time now (even if it’s getting a little dangerous), but it hasn’t been an option at the drive-thru...until now. Whether fast-food guac sounds brilliant or absolutely repulsive to you, it's a thing that's happening--at least, at McDonald's, that is. The fast food company just added a collection called "Signature Crafted Recipes," in case you felt like getting fancy when you’re on a fast food kick--and three of the sandwiches have a dollop of pico de gallo and guacamole. According to the McDonald’s official site, the guac is made of real Hass avocados, while the pico de gallo is made with Roma tomatoes, onions, and "the flavors of lime and cilantro." Honestly, it’s just shocking they didn’t call it McGuac.

So what are these "Signature Crafted Recipes," anyway? The three sandwiches available with the guac-and-pico combo sound pretty delicious, if we're being honest: Pico Guacamole with Artisan Grilled Chicken; Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Crispy Chicken; and a Pico Guacamole burger (made with a 1/4 lb. patty). You can even choose a sesame seed bun or an artisan roll for these “crafted recipes” to be extra fancy.

Sure, three solid sandwiches (even if they’re way outside of the McDonald’s norm), but can we order guac on the side to dip our fries into? Though it's not an official menu item, imagine dipping a chicken nugget into guac. Yes, please. No word on whether McDonald’s endorses smoking weed before partaking in McGuac.