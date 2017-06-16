Father’s Day weekend is just about here, and businesses all over the country are thanking dads with free food and other special discounts and deals. Tons of local attractions offer free entrance for dads on Father’s Day, so check your family’s favorite spots for deals. Places with free admission for dads on Sunday include the Cincinnati Zoo, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, and Typhoon Texas water park outside Austin. In most cases, the offers stipulate that guests must pay for at least one full-price admission in order for dad to get in for free.

Now, onto the free food. Here are the special Father’s Day freebies, available at participating locations of chain restaurants around the country.

Beef O’Brady’s: Dads eat free (up to $10 value) on Father’s Day with any purchase of $10 or more.

Bertucci’s: Upload a photo of your dad or a father figure in your life and you’ll receive a certificate good for a small pizza.

Claddagh Irish Pubs: Dads eat free on Father’s Day (NY strip steak excluded) with the purchase of another entrée.

Firehouse Subs: Show this coupon on Father’s Day and get a free medium sub when you purchase another medium or large sub, plus a side and a drink.

Fogo de Chao: Dads who dine at this Brazilian steakhouse on Father’s Day get a dining card good for a free lunch or dinner on a future visit.

Hooters: Buy any 10 wings on Father’s Day, and dads get 10 boneless wings for free.

Hotshots: On Father’s Day, dads get a choice of free burger, small order or wings, or 9-inch one-topping pizza at this Missouri-based sports bar-and-grill chain.

Ibotta: Upload a picture of a beverage at any bar or restaurant on Father’s Day to the loyalty points app Ibotta, and $5 will be instantly added to your account. Cash can be removed from accounts via PayPal or Venmo, so this is basically Ibotta’s way of buying a free beer for dads.

Medieval Times: Use the code DAD17 when making a reservation for any time now through June 18, and dad’s admission is free with the full-price purchase of another adult.

PDQ: Dads get a free combo meal with the purchase of any kids meal or combo meal on Father’s Day at participating PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) locations.

Pilot Flying J: Dads can check the company’s Facebook page for a coupon good for a free coffee, any size, at a Pilot Flying J travel center, anytime from Father’s Day through Saturday, June 24.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Eat at Ruth’s Chris on Father’s Day and dads get a $25 dining card good for a future visit.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Dads can choose from 15-layer lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs as a free entrée when dining in at Spaghetti Warehouse on Father’s Day.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: If you eat at Texas Steakhouse on Father’s Day, all dads will receive a certificate valid for a free entrée on a followup visit.

