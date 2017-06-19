Our plant-powered riff on huevos rancheros is just as flavorful and hearty as the classic. Cooking crumbled firm tofu in a skillet achieves the fluffy texture of scrambled eggs, while turmeric adds the quintessential golden hue. Soy chorizo is full of zesty spice, making it almost indistinguishable from traditional Mexican pork chorizo. Look for logs of soy chorizo (or find it crumbled) in the refrigerated section of the produce department. Our version of vegan huevos rancheros saves 20 grams saturated fat over the classic meat-filled dish, and comes equipped with one full serving of vegetables (and 40 percent of your daily fiber goal) in one serving. Serve this satisfying vegetarian main for brunch or breakfast-for-dinner.

photo by jennifer causey

Yields: 10 tacos

10 tacos Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

10 ounce extra-firm block-style tofu, drained

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1 cup sliced green bell pepper

3/4 cup soy chorizo, diced or crumbled

14 ½ ounces canned, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup canned unsalted pinto beans, rinsed and drained

10 six-inch corn tortillas

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 ripe avocado, sliced

1/4 cup packed cilantro leaves

Directions

Press tofu with paper towels until very dry. Place on a cutting board; use a fork to crumble. Set aside. Combine turmeric, garlic powder, chili powder, and salt in a bowl. Stir in 2 tablespoons water. Set aside. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add bell peppers; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Move peppers to one side of skillet, and add tofu to empty side. Cook 2 minutes; add turmeric mixture to tofu, and stir to evenly distribute. Cook 5 minutes or until tofu is lightly browned. Gently toss peppers with tofu. Heat a separate large skillet over medium-high. Add soy chorizo; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned. Stir in tomatoes and beans; cook 2 minutes or until heated through. Working 1 tortilla at a time, heat over medium-high directly on eye of a burner until warmed and charred, about 15 seconds per side. Place 2 tortillas on each of 5 plates. Top each with 2/3 cup chorizo mixture and 1/2 cup tofu mixture. Drizzle evenly with lime juice. Top with avocado slices; sprinkle with cilantro.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.