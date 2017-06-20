Most restaurant omelets are tough and flavorless, essentially scrambled eggs without the fluffy factor. Really, I think the only way to avoid eating an omelet that tastes like a spongy tortilla is to have a classic rolled French omelet. The French omelet is just barely firm and butter yellow on the outside, custardy on the inside. You might find a rolled omelet on a French brunch menu, but for the most part you’re on your own. While I’ll whip out a nonstick skillet and make the real deal every now and then, I typically go for a slight variation: a baked rolled omelet. Pouring beaten eggs onto a small baking sheet and cooking until just set creates a very similar texture to that of the real deal. As long as you don’t over-bake the eggs, this omelet method is pretty much completely foolproof.

Crack 2 eggs into a small bowl with a splash of milk, a fat pinch of kosher salt, and freshly ground black or white pepper. Use a whisk to beat the eggs for at least 30 seconds, until well combined—they don’t need to be frothy, but the egg yolks and whites should be fully incorporated.

Generously butter a toaster oven-sized sheet pan and preheat the oven (or toaster oven!) to 325ºF. To make a bunch of baked rolled omelets at once, you stick several toaster oven-sized sheet pans in the oven, or you can use your typical rimmed sheet pan (and 8 eggs), which will make 4 omelets when the baked eggs are cut into quarters. Pour the eggs onto the sheet pan and bake until the eggs are just set, about 10-15 minutes.

Use a rubber spatula to cut around the edges of the pan and lift the eggs to make sure they’re not stuck to the baking sheet. Position the pan vertically and pile your favorite omelet fillings onto the eggs, about 2 inches from the bottom. If you’re looking for a few ideas, read on:

Lox + chèvre + capers + thinly sliced scallions or chives

Caramelized onions + brie + chopped parsley

Diced tomatoes + sliced avocado + chopped cilantro

Sautéed mushrooms + fresh spinach + feta

Roll the omelet from the side closest to you, then place the omelet crease side down on a plate. Classic French omelets are rubbed with a bit of butter to make the omelets glisten, but I usually just settle for a shower of chopped chives and a smear or whatever cheese I put inside the omelet.