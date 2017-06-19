I live my life by a very humble, poignant motto—“Mo’ feta, mo’ betta.” It goes without saying that adding cheese to just about anything will make it better, and when that cheese is feta, you’re destined for glory. Its uniquely tangy flavor and crumbly consistency put this sheep’s milk-based staple in a league of its own. From eggs to salads to pasta to pizza, I thought I had conquered feta and all of the various ways that it can be enjoyed—until I made my first batch of whipped feta. Game. Changed.

This three-ingredient creation is so straightforward it almost seems too good to be true, but you are just going to have to take my word that this simple, summery mixture is about to become your go-to spread. So here’s what you do: In a food processor pulse room temperature feta until it’s fine and airy. Then add room temperature cream cheese and process until light and well-whipped (about 4-5 minutes), scraping down the sides of the bowl, if need be. Your feta-to-cream cheese ratio should be about 2:1 (i.e., if you used 8 ounces of feta cheese, use 4 ounces of cream cheese). Add a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil for good measure and process for an additional 30 seconds. The measurements can be tweaked (read: IT DON’T MATTER!), depending on how tangy and how creamy you want your dip. For an added kick of brightness, squeeze fresh lemon juice in at the end. For a richer, creamier spread, add a splash of heavy cream. You do you.

If the sheer ease of it is not enough, let’s talk about how many different ways you can eat this deliciousness. Savory or sweet, fancy or casual, healthy or a little bit indulgent, it doesn’t matter. I’ve yet to come across a whipped feta situation that I haven’t been a fan of. Smeared over a thick, crusty piece of bread and topped with whatever produce you might have on hand and finished with a drizzle of olive oil or honey, whipped feta has the potential to take your toast game to a whole new level.

If you’re in need of a new and exciting hors d'oeuvre to impress your guests, whip up a bowl and serve it with your typical crudité and wheaty crackers. Lug home an overwhelming amount of fruit from the farmer’s market? Grill or roast them, and top them with a hearty scoop of whipped feta. Spread it across an herby, veggie-packed omelet, or serve it atop a piece of chicken or fish. Need inspiration to make a flatbread? Here it is. Welcome it as a salty-rich blessing in your sandwich life. Heck, go ahead and dip a bar of dark chocolate in it, and bask in the life of luxury that you lead. Whatever you do, do not be shy with your whipped feta! Do you hear me? This stuff is too darn good to go to waste.

