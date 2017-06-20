Does this scenario sound familiar to you? You get to the farmers' market and summer is in full swing. After six long months of potatoes and cabbage and rutabagas, you see berries before you. And peaches. And—holiest of holies—stacks upon stacks of wonderfully and vibrantly green leafy things. In your excitement, you misplace your common sense, along with any notion of how large your refrigerator is. You may even black out a little, only to come to by the cheese stand 10 minutes later, 20 bucks poorer, and weighed down on every side by greens of every sort. There's the classic and versatile kale and chard and spinach, yes, but also the ones your curiosity called you to: stinging nettles in their protective plastic baggie, sorrel, lamb's quarter, dandelion, mizuna.

Now what to do with them?

These greens will make for a hell of a salad but my favorite thing to do, especially with the funkier among them, is to cook them down into a spicy, garlicky pile, toss them with cheese, and bake them into a pie. Even the spikiest, bitterest greens—lookin’ at you, magical but difficult dandelion—fall into a silky tangle. I don’t need to explain the wonders of pie crust to you. Find a more appealing way to eat your greens. I’ll wait.

With greens to clean and crust to roll, it’s true that this pie takes a little while to make. But it’s exactly the sort of thing to work on as a midsummer thunderstorm rumbles, and the ideal thing to take outside for a picnic dinner once the rain clears.

One more thing: Use this recipe as a starting point, but then add whatever else you'd like to the mix. Consider a big spoonful of pesto or thick yogurt, some cooked and cooled and chopped broccoli, a couple of caramelized onions, or some other things you weren’t really sure what to do with when you got them home from the market (spring garlic, scapes, fava leaves). This pie is very accepting, as most pies are.

Greens and Cheese Slab Pie

Photo by Caroline Lange

Yields: Serves eight at the very least

For the dough

4 ½ cups all-purpose flour (or a mix of all-purpose flour and up to 1½ cups whole wheat flour), plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups very cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup ice water

Note: You can also use 1½ times your favorite double-crust pie recipe

For the filling

6 cups roughly torn greens (like kale, chard, dandelion, lambsquarters, nettles, or the greens of turnips or beets or radishes) and their tender stems, finely chopped—about two good-sized bunches

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

A pinch each red chile flakes and cumin seeds

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon honey, plus more to taste (optional)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

4 to 6 ounces of crumbly cheese like feta or chevre

2 eggs

1 egg, beaten lightly with a splash of water, or 3 tablespoons milk

Directions