These just might be the most sophisticated ice pops we've ever had. Beautiful swirls of barely sweetened blueberries mingle with a tangy yogurt mixture flavored with floral honey and lavender. Reach for regular whole-milk yogurt here instead of Greek yogurt; the texture is looser, and the flavor is richer and less tart. You’ll want to break up the berries as they cook in step 1; whole berries tend to freeze rather hard. To help the pops slide out easily, run hot water over the sides of the mold, being careful not to splash any water inside.

photo by jennifer causey

Yields: 10 pops

10 pops Total Time: 4 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups fresh blueberries

2 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup water

2 teaspoons dried culinary lavender or 3 fresh lavender sprigs

2 two-inch lemon rind strips

2 1/4 cups plain yogurt (not Greek-style)

Directions

Place berries and sugar in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally and pressing to break up berries, until juices release completely, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely. Meanwhile, place honey, 1/3 cup water, lavender, and rind in a small saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Pour through a fine sieve; discard solids. Cool completely. Stir together lavender syrup and yogurt in a bowl. Spoon yogurt mixture and blueberry mixture alternately into 10 (3-ounce) ice-pop molds, beginning and ending with yogurt mixture. Swirl gently. Freeze until solid, 4 hours or overnight.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.