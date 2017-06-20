We simmer fresh, sweet corn kernels with toasted rolled oats until thick and creamy for a happy cross between oatmeal and creamed corn, made even sweeter with maple syrup. To get the most from each corn ear, run the flat edge of your knife blade down the stripped cobs and add any corn liquid to the pan. Top each serving with vanilla-spiked Greek yogurt and sliced fresh peaches. You could also omit the maple syrup, yogurt, and fruit and go savory, topping with shredded Cheddar cheese, green onions, and crumbled bacon.
Sweet Corn Oatmeal with Peaches
- Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients
Directions
Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Add corn and syrup; cook 3 minutes. Stir in oats and salt; cook 2 minutes. Add 3 cups water, milk, and nutmeg; cover, and simmer 5 minutes.
Combine yogurt and vanilla in a small bowl. Divide oatmeal among 4 bowls. Top each serving evenly with yogurt mixture and peaches.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.