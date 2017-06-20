Sweet Corn Oatmeal with Peaches

We simmer fresh, sweet corn kernels with toasted rolled oats until thick and creamy for a happy cross between oatmeal and creamed corn, made even sweeter with maple syrup. To get the most from each corn ear, run the flat edge of your knife blade down the stripped cobs and add any corn liquid to the pan. Top each serving with vanilla-spiked Greek yogurt and sliced fresh peaches. You could also omit the maple syrup, yogurt, and fruit and go savory, topping with shredded Cheddar cheese, green onions, and crumbled bacon.

photo by Victor Protasio

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 cups fresh corn kernels

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 cups rolled oats

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups water

1 cup whole milk

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sliced peaches

Directions

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Add corn and syrup; cook 3 minutes. Stir in oats and salt; cook 2 minutes. Add 3 cups water, milk, and nutmeg; cover, and simmer 5 minutes. Combine yogurt and vanilla in a small bowl. Divide oatmeal among 4 bowls. Top each serving evenly with yogurt mixture and peaches.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.