I see a million and a half articles pop up on Facebook every year about the foods we feed our kids. "Artificial Dyes Cause ADHD" "BPA is Eating Children’s Brains" "Your Kid Is Gross and It’s All Your Fault" I nod in agreement every time because our culture of fast food and video games is ruining America. Then I got to Dollar General and buy a whole bunch of Toaster Strudel because they’re delicious and I have a coupon for 25 cents off. I can’t resist a bargain, nor can I resist warm, flaky layers of palm-oil-soaked pastry filled with artificial blueberry jam.

Recently I’ve started making my own toaster strudels, not because they are better for me (they're not really), but they're just plain better. I like a toaster strudel with layers and layers of crispy, buttery, paper thin dough. I also enjoy folding things, and this requires a lot of folding.

A recipe with weights and measurements is not really necessary for toaster strudels, in the same way that you don’t take out the measuring cups when you’re filling a burrito. If yours don’t look perfect on the first try, don’t fret. The homemade toaster strudels still taste good, and you’ll get better as you keep making them.

Photo courtesy of Pillsbury

Cheater Toaster Strudels

Ingredients

1 box of thawed phyllo dough

About half a stick of Land O'Lakes salted butter, melted

1 egg

1 block of cream cheese

Choice of: cinnamon sugar, jam, fruit butter, peanut butter

Directions