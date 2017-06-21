Is there any time of day when a pancake isn’t welcome at the table? These sweet and savory cakes are a sumptuous choice for breakfast, dinner, or a quick snack on the go. Dried chorizo adds a welcomed hit of richness and spicy, smoky flavor. Supercharged with whole grains, crowned with a fried egg, and drizzled with kicky maple syrup, these corn cakes are as impressive as they are satiating. Keep your cakes warm and toasty by placing them in a single layer on a baking sheet in a 200°F oven for up to 30 minutes. Reheating is as easy as popping them in the toaster, making these ideal for quick weekday meals.

Spanish Chorizo Corn Cakes

Photo by Caitlin Bensel

Yields: 8 servings

Ingredients

2 ounces dry-cured Spanish chorizo, diced

1 cup fresh yellow corn kernels (about 2 ears)

1 tablespoon seeded jalapeño, diced

1 cup white whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

9 large eggs, divided

2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Salted Butter, melted

Cooking spray

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons adobo sauce (from canned chipotle peppers)

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Place chorizo, corn, and jalapeño in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until corn is crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk and 1 egg. Add buttermilk mixture and chorizo mixture to flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated. Gently stir in butter. Let stand 5 minutes. Preheat an electric griddle to 350°F, or heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high. Lightly grease griddle or skillet with cooking spray. Spoon about 2 1/2 tablespoons batter for each of 16 cakes onto griddle; gently spread into 3-inch rounds using back of spoon. Cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan and keep warm, or follow freezing instructions. Crack remaining 8 eggs on lightly greased griddle; cover, and cook 3 minutes or until whites are set and yolks are cooked to desired degree of doneness. In a small bowl, whisk together maple syrup and adobo sauce. Place 2 cakes on each of 8 plates; top each serving with 1 egg. Drizzle syrup over eggs and corn cakes. Sprinkle evenly with black pepper and cilantro. FREEZE: Cool cooked corn cakes completely. Wrap corn cakes tightly in plastic wrap in stacks of 4 with parchment paper or plastic wrap between each cake. Place in a large ziplock plastic freezer bag; seal and freeze up to 2 months. REHEAT: Toast frozen corn cakes in a toaster or in a toaster oven on medium until heated through, 4 to 5 minutes.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.