When we heard about the new Burger King Lucky Charms milkshake, we went straight to our local Burger King to give it a taste. According to the man behind the counter, we weren't the only ones who were stoked on drinking a cereal-flavored milkshake at 10 a.m. Apparently people had been coming into the store all morning for a Lucky Charms milkshake. It tasted good, so we started worrying about what we would do once the milkshake disappeared from the fast food chain's menu since it's a limited time offering. The result? Our own DIY Lucky Charms milkshake, inspired by Burger King's original.

You can make a Burger King Lucky Charms milkshake at home with only four ingredients, some of which you probably already have in your pantry. And as far as gear is concerned, all you need is a blender and a sieve.

The trick to making a DIY Burger King Lucky Charms milkshake at home is getting the little marshmallow pieces that float around in the drink, like they do in the promo photos, without turning the drink brown. The result is a drink that's less syrupy than the original, and more like an actual bowl of cereal that's been blended up with ice cream. But that's definitely not a bad thing.

The best part is that this technique will work with any sugary cereal, not just Lucky Charms. So make your own Burger King Froot Loops milkshake, or give Cap'n Crunch a shot. The possibilities are endless—and that's the real magic.

Lucky Charms Milkshake

Yields: 1 milkshake

1 milkshake Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups milk

About 3 cups Lucky Charms cereal

About 1 cup vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream, to taste

1. Separate the Marshmallows from the Cereal

Photo by Maxine Builder

You need about 2 cups of plain cereal and 3/4 cups marshmallows.

2. Pour Milk Over the Cereal

Photo by Maxine Builder

You're going to need about 2 cups of milk to get the job done.

3. Let the Cereal Get Soggy

Photo by Maxine Builder

It will take at least 15 minutes for the sugars to mix with the milk, but if you can let it sit for an hour or more, you'll get even an even stronger cereal flavor.

4. Strain the Cereal Out and Save the Milk

Photo by Maxine Builder

Pour the cereal and milk through a sieve, so that the cereal bits come out, and you're left with about 2 cups of sweet, sweet, Lucky Charms-tasting milk. (Tip: Don't eat that soggy cereal. It's been sapped of everything sweet and will taste rubbery.)

5. Make the Milkshake

Photo by Maxine Builder

In a blender, add 1 cup of vanilla ice cream and about a cup of cereal milk and blend. (We used an immersion blender, but whatever you have on hand will work.) Once the milkshake is smooth, add a handful of Lucky Charms marshmallows and blend once more, until the marshmallows are broken up and combined into the shake.

6. Top It Off and Drink Cereal for Breakfast

Photo by Maxine Builder

Add a heaping dollop of whipped cream, then take some dry Lucky Charms cereal without marshmallows and crush it on top. Add the remaining Lucky Charms marshmallows, and feel magical until the very last drop.