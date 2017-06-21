Breakfast at the beach may not consist of much more than bites of handheld fruit in between taking off your shoes and diving headfirst into the ocean. But for those looking for something a tad more elaborate, crab eggs Benedict (also known as eggs Neptune) is the path to explore. A classic eggs Benedict with ham swapped out for crab meat, crab eggs Benedict combines all the comfort of weekend brunch with the obligatory seafood-in-every-meal factor of dining at the beach. Eggs Neptune is best eaten on a deck, preferably off of kitschy plates emblazoned with shells or other beach imagery—so you should probably call up that random relative/neighbor/acquaintance who once invited you to their beach house.

Eggs Neptune begins as all eggs Benedicts do: with hollandaise sauce. Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water and set on the stove over medium heat to bring to a boil. Cut a cold stick of butter into 8 pieces and set in a warm place in the kitchen.

In a medium-sized heatproof bowl, vigorously whisk together 3 egg yolks, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and a splash of water until thick and frothy. When the water in the saucepan is boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and set the egg mixture over the saucepan. Continue to whisk constantly until the mixture thickens. A good way to check thickness is to give the mixture a quick stir with a wooden spoon: if the mixture coats the back of the spoon, you’re good to move onto the next step.

Take the egg mixture off the heat and drop in the softened butter one piece at a time, whisking well to make sure the butter is well combined in the sauce. Whisk in ½ teaspoon ground dry mustard, a pinch of Kosher salt, a pinch of cayenne pepper, and a few grinds of white pepper. Taste the sauce, then add more salt, pepper, or lemon juice as needed. Cover the sauce and set aside.

Poach 2 eggs according to your favorite method, but I’m (obviously) biased towards my stop, drop, and cook poached eggs method.

While eggs are poaching, heat a skillet over medium heat with a tablespoon of butter. Pick over ½ cup of lump or jumbo crab meat to make sure there are no bits of shell left in the meat, then saute the crab until warm.

Pile the crab meat atop both halves of a toasted, buttered English muffin, and drop a poached egg over each half. Cover the eggs with a blanket of hollandaise, and finish with a handful of chopped fresh parsley.