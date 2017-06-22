Super-moist and super-easy, this quick bread gets a triple hit of coconut goodness from coconut sugar (you can sub light or dark brown sugar), canned coconut milk, and melted coconut oil—but the finished bread tastes deliciously subtly of the fuzzy nut. (No worries—it does not taste like tanning lotion!) For extra richness, you can stir in a teaspoon or two of vanilla extract, or top the batter with shredded unsweetened coconut before baking, but the simple loaf tastes pretty great as is.

Photo by Victor Protasio

Yields: 1 loaf

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups shredded zucchini

3/4 cup brown sugar

2/3 cup light coconut milk

1/4 cup coconut oil

2 large eggs

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine zucchini, brown sugar, coconut milk, coconut oil, and eggs. Combine flour, soda, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in zucchini mixture; spoon into a greased 8- x 4-inch loaf pan. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.