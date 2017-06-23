Thick and creamy yet still smooth enough to drizzle, this homemade version of the ubiquitous Thai hot sauce embodies everything you love about the stuff. It’s garlicky, spicy, tangy, lightly sweet, and just delicious. If you’re like us, you’ll want to eat it on everything—burgers, sandwiches, eggs, oven fries, hummus, rice and noodle dishes, meat loaf, and more. Do keep in mind that you should keep the chiles covered as they cook, as they put forth a powerfully fiery aroma. Plan to keep your vent hood going as you’re making this, too.

Homemade Sriracha

Yields: 1 3/4 cups

1 3/4 cups Total Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound fresh red chiles, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup garlic cloves

1/2 cup white vinegar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4-7 tablespoons warm water

1 teaspoon fish sauce

Directions

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a medium saucepan. Cover, and cook over medium-low 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Transfer chile mixture to a blender; add 1/4 cup warm water and fish sauce. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure lid on blender, and place a clean towel over opening in lid. Process until smooth; add up to 3 tablespoons more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Serve immediately, or refrigerate in an airtight container up to 7 days.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.