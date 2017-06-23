Cinnamon Toast Crunch, one of the more iconic American breakfast cereals, is taking it’s cereal show on the road this summer. Or rather, they’re bringing cereal to the road, where families and friends on road trips can snack on a familiar, sweet cereal by way of a Cinnamon Toast Crunch drive-thru. According to a press release, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has opened a drive-thru restaurant open this Friday and Saturday only, near the king of family road trip destinations: the Grand Canyon in Arizona. After hours and hours in the car, the Canyon is the ultimate site for sore eyes, and the drive-thru will be just the thing for grumbling stomachs.

As a celebration of family road trips, the temporary restaurant is pulling out all the stops, so don’t expect to arrive and merely offer a bowl of Crunch with milk or fast food takes on cereal. Celebrity chef Jeff Mauro, host of the Food Network show, The Kitchen has made a gourmet speciality menu for this occasion. The drive-thru menu will include a variety of creative dishes, such as the Cinnamon Toast Crunch-crusted fried PB&J, and Cinnamon French Toast Crunch. Suffice it to say you won’t want to fill up on beef jerky and potato chips before heading to this pit stop.

Image Courtesy Cinnamon Toast Crunch

In addition to serving breakfast dishes, the drive-thru will be hosting fun activities for families, to help get the wiggles out and break up the boredom that inevitably ensues on long car rides. Families who stop at the drive-thru will be encouraged to participate in group challenges to win a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and of course, to have a good time together.

The drive-thru opened Friday morning, and will serve food until 6 p.m. local time, re-opening again from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. To find the drive-thru, head to the South Rim entrance to the Grand Canyon and you won’t be able to miss it, nor will you want to!