Have you ever opened a box of pancake mix and considered how much the powdery substance within resembles cocaine? Well, if you have, you have at least one thing in common with two teenagers who were arrested over the weekend for attempting to sell pancake mix as drugs to undercover cops. The two would-be dealers, 18-year-old Rafael Osorio Jr. and 19-year-old Jaime Anselmo, were arrested in Elgin, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, last week after trying to sell a kilo of pancake mix as cocaine to buyers that turned out to be police, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Tribune reports that the Osorio and Anselmo met with undercover officers last week, when they got into a vehicle with the officers and tried to sell them what they claimed was a giant wad of cocaine. The goods were secured tightly in a plastic bag, and officers did not learn until later that the package the teens handed over was pancake mix.

The duo was arrested following months of investigation, the Tribune reports, beginning in February. NBC 5 Chicago reports that Osorio sold controlled substances to police officers four times in total. The 18-year-old has been charged with three class X felonies of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one class two felony of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful manufacture or distribution of a look-alike substance, according to NBC. Anselmo faces fewer charges: one felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful manufacture or distribution of a look-alike substance.

Osorio and Anselmo are scheduled to appear in court for their alleged crimes on June 30. In the meantime, Osorio’s bond has been set at $200,000, and Anselmo’s at $20,000.