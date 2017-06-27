This nutrient-rich twist on coconut cream pie is lusciously smooth… it’s also vegan, paleo, gluten-fee, and raw. In other words, you’re looking at a tart with a stacked resume. Perfect for a special occasion, especially if you’re looking to clean up your diet a bit, this show-stopping vegan dessert offers rich, toasty flavor and sweet tooth satisfaction—without adding refined sugar. And since there’s no need to crank up the oven to make it, this treat especially ideal for summer. Keep in mind, whipping coconut cream can sometimes be tricky. If you forget to refrigerate your cans overnight or if too much of the liquid gets mixed in, it will most likely separate. But not to worry—mixing in a bit of tapioca flour (arrowroot would also work) can bring the mixture back together in a snap. To save yourself time, go ahead and place your mixing bowl and whisk attachment in the fridge to chill as soon as you are ready to start prepping your tart.

Vegan Coconut Cream Tart with White Peaches and Blueberries

Photo by Kelsey Hansen, Styling by Rishon Hanners

Yields: 8 servings

Ingredients

For the Crust

1 1/2 cups dates, pitted

1/3 cup raw pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup raw pistachios

1/3 cup raw almonds

1/3 cup unsweetened, finely shredded coconut

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1-2 tablespoons water (if needed)

For the Filling and Garnish

2 14-ounce cans of coconut cream, refrigerated overnight

1/2 vanilla pod, seeds scraped

Tapioca flour (if needed)

2 cups cups sliced white peaches

1 cup blueberries

Directions

To prepare the crust, line the bottom of an 8-inch round tart pan with removable bottom with a round of parchment paper. Combine, dates and next 6 ingredients (through coconut oil) in the bowl of a food processor; process until all ingredients come together, adding water 1 tablespoon at a time as needed to form a sticky ball. Transfer to the tart pan; using lightly moistened hands, press the mixture evenly along the bottom and up the sides of the pan to form the crust. Refrigerate until ready to fill. To prepare the filling, place the metal bowl of a stand mixer and whisk attachment in the refrigerator to chill for at least 30 minutes. Separate the solid coconut cream from the liquid in each can of coconut cream; discard liquid or save for another use. Place the solid coconut cream in the chilled bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the chilled whisk attachment. Whip the coconut cream, starting at medium speed and gradually moving to high, 6-8 minutes. Stir in the scraped vanilla seeds. If mixture starts to separate, add tapioca flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it comes together. Spread filling into prepared crust and chill at least 30 minutes or until set. Garnish with white peaches and blueberries.

This recipe originally appeared on Myrecipes.com.