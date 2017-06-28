Canada is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and honestly, the country's looking better than ever to many Americans. (I mean, have you seen Justin Trudeau?) So starting on Canada Day, the beloved Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons will be giving jealous Americans a delicious way to celebrate their northern neighbor and serving up what's arguably the most Canadian dish ever: the Tim Hortons poutine doughnut. This limited edition doughnut is a mash-up of two Canadian culinary classics, and I'm honestly disappointed it's taken 150 years of the Canadian Confederation to come up with this masterpiece.

The Tim Hortons poutine doughnut is really as simple as it sounds. According to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, the dish is just a Tim Hortons Honey Dip doughnut topped with poutine, that classic Quebecois dish made with potato wedges, gravy, and cheese curds. (Yes, gravy. On a doughnut.) The best part might be that it only costs $1.49, which is kind of a high price for a doughnut but totally reasonable for a doughnut with poutine on it.

But that's not the only celebratory Canadian item that's being added to the menu this summer. Tim Hortons will also be offering new Maple Bacon Iced Capps, a limited edition flavor of the doughnut chain's frozen blended coffee that's "topped with whipped cream, maple flakes and bacon bits." There will also be Maple Timbits, which are maple-flavored, bite-size doughnut holes.

Unfortunately, much like summer in Canada, you only have a short window before these Canadian dishes disappear. "The Poutine Donut and Maple Bacon Iced Capp will be available at select restaurants across the United States on July 1," which is Canada Day, the press release explains, "while the Maple Timbits will be available for the month of July, while supplies last." They recommend that you should call your local Tim Hortons to confirm availability. I'm sure if even your local store doesn't have the poutine doughnut available, the staff will be very friendly about it.