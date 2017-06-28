Nothing makes a vegan sadder than arriving at brunch to see the only thing they can eat is the fruit salad. Much as American breakfast is rooted in cheese, cream, and meat, some folks just aren't down with that. Important news for those avoiding eggs: A vegan omelet is completely possible, and all you need to get there is chickpea flour. When it's hydrated with nondairy milk, chickpea flour gets thick and spongy, and cooks in fashion that's wildly similar to beaten eggs. The secret to an extra fluffy vegan omelet? Chickpea water (yep, that liquid found inside a can of chickpeas). Also known as aquafaba, whipped chickpea water foams up like you won’t believe. While the addition of whipped aquafaba to a vegan omelet is technically not required for the recipe to work, it’s the best way to mimic the texture of the real deal.

Mix ¾ cups chickpea flour with ¼ teaspoon baking soda and ¼ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk. Set the the mixture aside for about 10 minutes to thicken, then add ½ teaspoon za’atar, ¼ teaspoon cumin, a fat pinch of salt, and lots of freshly ground black pepper. For added fluffiness, you can opt to whip ¼ cup chickpea water with ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar until it forms stiff peaks, a la whipped egg whites, then gently fold into the omelet batter.

Heat a large nonstick pan over medium and grease with a slick of olive oil. Pour half the omelet batter into the pan, swirl it around to spread and let cook until the bottom is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip the omelet with a spatula and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Turn the omelet out onto a plate and cover with sauteed vegetables, cheese, greens, and avocado. You can attempt to fold the omelet in half into the more classic shape, but know that it is likely to break in half. As long as you know the risks and won’t yell at me after you break your perfect chickpea omelet, I welcome you to fold away.