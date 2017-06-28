Creamy, luscious, perfectly sweet with a touch of tart, this simple frozen yogurt was a clear staff favorite. A combination of half-and-half, plain whole milk yogurt, and a little corn syrup gives the frozen yogurt its super-smooth, almost velvety mouth feel. If you can’t find vanilla bean paste, substitute the scraped seeds from 1 vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract. We love the swirled effect of the jammy cherry mixture with the creamy frozen yogurt. Space out the dollops of cherry mixture over the yogurt in the loaf pan for defined rosy streaks in every bite.

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt with Fresh Cherry Swirl

photo by jennifer causey

Yields: 8 servings

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups fresh sweet cherries, pitted and coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

3 cups plain whole-milk yogurt

1/2 cup half-and-half

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Directions

Bring cherries and brown sugar to a boil in a small saucepan over medium; cook 2 minutes or until cherries begin to soften. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 13 minutes or until syrupy. Stir in lemon juice. Remove pan from heat; cool. Place cherry mixture in an airtight container; refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled. Place a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan in freezer; freeze at least 30 minutes. Combine yogurt, half-and-half, granulated sugar, corn syrup, and vanilla bean paste in a bowl; stir with a whisk until smooth. Chill yogurt mixture 1 hour. Pour yogurt mixture into the freezer can of an ice cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Spread half of frozen yogurt in bottom of loaf pan. Dollop half of cherry mixture over top; swirl into frozen yogurt with the tip of a knife. Repeat procedure with remaining half of frozen yogurt and remaining half of cherry mixture. Gently press a piece of parchment paper directly on top of frozen yogurt; wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Freeze 4 hours or until firm.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.