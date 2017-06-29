This summer, you could go camping, light a fire, and roast marshmallows to make s'mores—or you could put down the firewood and lighter fluid and try Dunkin' Donuts new s'mores doughnut. This s'mores-flavored doughnut includes basically all of the flavors and delight of a traditional s'mores, except without the mess of melted marshmallows or the need to actually be outside in the heat. According to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, the new Dunkin' Donuts' s'mores doughnut has a marshmallow-flavored filling and is topped with Hershey's chocolate. There are also little bits of marshmallows and graham crackers sprinkled on top, because a s'mores is nothing without some crunch.

This isn't the first time Dunkin' has dabbled with s'mores-inspired treats, though. Earlier this summer, Dunkin' announced a summertime-friendly s'mores-flavored coffee. "A combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavors," the s'mores-flavored syrup can be added to either hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, or even the company's Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, which has the texture of a blended Coolatta but includes actual coffee.

Dunkin' is launching another seasonal doughnut along with the s'mores doughnut. It's the new Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Croissant Donut, which, according to Dunkin', features, "flaky, buttery layers of Croissant Donut, strawberry filling and a chocolate icing drizzle for the flavor of a chocolate covered strawberry in donut form."

Photo Coutesy Dunkin' Donuts

Both of these seasonal doughnuts will be available at Dunkin' stores across the country starting on July 3 and through until the end of the summer. So grab a s'mores doughnut and a s'mores iced coffee, and enjoy the perks of camping without ever leaving the city.