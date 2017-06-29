In the past decade, matcha has been getting more and more popular—just check out the Google trend chart for the term—and it's no wonder. It's loaded with health benefits, and it tastes great. But thanks to Japan's Matcha Sweet Garden in the Kyoto Century Hotel, humankind may have just gone about as far with the matcha trend as we can possibly go. This dessert buffet has more than one hundred matcha options available, with everything from drinks to pastries to puddings, and so much more.

According to RocketNews24, the Matcha Sweet Garden features 50 different kinds of matcha-infused ice cream, as well as a variety of pastries and beverage, all of which use matcha powder from the Gion Tsujiri tea shop in Uji, Kyoto, a city famous for its green tea. So when you eat your matcha ganache-dipped matcha macarons, you know you're getting the good stuff.

The buffet costs 3,900 Yen (about US$35) for 90 minutes. Of course, if you're going to be there for 90 minutes, you might not want to be eating desserts for the entire time (or you might—no judgments here). If you do want a bit of a change, you can also choose from the hors d'oeuvres options, like the matcha flavored potato salad, or the duck breast and tomato brochette with a matcha cream garnish. Basically, they have everything that you can imagine being infused with the taste of green tea, and even some things that you would probably never imagine.

Of course if you can't make it to Kyoto, you can always get your matcha fix in your own kitchen. From matcha cake with matcha buttercream to a matcha and whisky highball cocktail, there are endless way to cook and bake with the powdered tea. (And if you're feeling lazy, just head to Trader Joe's for some matcha Joe-Joes.)

