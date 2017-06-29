What's more American than doughnuts? In the spirit of America and progress and freedom, we give you this new take on a whole-grain doughnut—baked (not fried) and made with white whole-wheat flour. Pipe out your own doughnuts for a fun Fourth of July treat with fewer calories and grams of fat than any traditional variety. We're using a tie-dye glaze to add a fun patriotic touch to these fluffy bites, but you could keep it simple with a few sprinkles on the glaze. The tie-dye glazing technique is easier than it seems. Simply make a glaze, drop some natural food dye into the mix, swirl with a toothpick, and drizzle onto baked treats. The ribbons of color will create a rippled, tie-dye effect for your modernly patriotic get-together.

Red, White, and Blueberry Doughnuts with Tie-Dye Glaze

photo by rachel johnson

Yields: 10 doughnuts

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, softened

1 large egg

1/2 cup plus

1 tablespoon light sour cream, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5.6 ounces whole-wheat pastry flour (about 1 1/4 cups)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup blueberries

Baking spray with flour

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

Red and blue food colors

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Place brown sugar, granulated sugar, and butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended (about 3 minutes). Add egg, beating well. Beat in 1/2 cup sour cream and vanilla. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, stirring well with a whisk. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture and sprinkle in blueberries; beat at low speed just until combined. Spoon batter into a large zip-top plastic bag. Snip a hole in the bottom corner of bag; pipe batter evenly into 10 doughnut cups coated with baking spray, filling about two-thirds full. Bake at 375° for 14 to 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Combine powdered sugar and remaining 1 tablespoon sour cream in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Divide glaze in two bowls. By the drop, add 2 drops of red food coloring to the glaze. Take a toothpick and make a few colored swirls in the glaze, but do not overmix. Using a spoon, drizzle glaze into "stripes" over doughnuts. The streaks of color will create a "tie-dye" effect. Repeat process with blue, designating the top left corner as the stars on an American flag. Let glaze set and serve.

This story originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.