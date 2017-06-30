On this week’s episode of MasterChef, contestants struggled to make scrambled eggs like Gordon Ramsey. You’re probably thinking how can anyone with half a brain screw up scrambled eggs? That's because Gordon Ramsey's scrambled eggs recipe is more involved than throwing eggs in a pan and flipping willy-nilly in between sips of coffee in the morning. Truly classic scrambled eggs are cooked methodically to a uniform custard-like texture. Some chefs cook silky scrambled eggs over low heat for 20-plus minutes, while Gordon Ramsey's scrambled eggs technique speeds up the cooking time by switching between stirring eggs over high heat and then no heat to guarantee the eggs will be thick and creamy but never watery or overcooked.

Gordon Ramsay’s scrambled eggs technique may sound simple enough, but many of the MasterChef contestants struggled to replicate the smooth, yet fully cooked egg texture even after watching a demo from the famed British chef. While many of the contestants were so nervous about overcooking and served undercooked eggs, a few were too eager with the heat, making eggs judge Christina Tosi called “rubbery and bouncy.”

Just in case you’re considering trying out for MasterChef sometime soon, here’s how to make perfect scrambled eggs, Gordon Ramsay-style:

Crack cold eggs into a small nonstick saucepan, and add three small knobs of butter. Place the saucepan over high heat, and begin scrambling the mixture with a flexible silicone spatula, scraping up from the bottom of the pan.

After 30 seconds on high heat, pull the saucepan off the heat and place it on a heat safe surface. Continue to stir the mixture vigorously with the spatula for 30 seconds. Return the pan to the heat and repeat this process, staying on the heat for less time depending on how quickly the eggs thicken. This on-off technique ensures the entire batch of eggs will be smooth and creamy—unlike most at-home scrambled eggs, which can be lumpy and form into a mass of uneven egg clumps.

Just as the eggs begin to thicken more, season with salt and pepper. Stir in 1 teaspoon of cold crème fraîche to boost the creaminess of the eggs and to discourage the mixture from overcooking.

Spoon scrambled eggs generously over a slice of toast, and top with chopped chives. Serve alongside roasted tomatoes and mushrooms.