These shortcut sweet rolls are the perfect special treat for a weekend brunch, but the truly beautiful thing about them is that they’re actually simple/speedy enough to whip up on a weekday morning—all thanks to a handy secret ingredient: Canned crescent dough. That said, there’s no need to tell your guests just how easy these delightfully buttery-tender sweet rolls are to make, because once they’re all dressed up, no one would ever guess you didn’t make them completely from scratch. By skipping on making your own yeasted cinnamon bun dough, you allow yourself time to make a phenomenal filling. Each roll is filled with a rich strawberry cheesecake mixture, featuring fresh strawberries, store-bought strawberry cream cheese amped up with a little powdered sugar and vanilla, and graham cracker crumbs (a pro baker’s trick for adding depth and a fantastic texture). All that’s left to do is drizzle on a simple two-ingredient glaze, and you have a wow-worthy skillet of fresh sweet rolls, ready to rock.

Strawberry Cheesecake Sweet Rolls

PHOTO BY KELSEY HANSEN / PROP STYLING BY AUDREY DAVIS / FOOD STYLING BY MARGARET DICKEY

Yields: 12 rolls

12 rolls Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 8-ounce cans crescent rolls

1 7.5-ounce package strawberry cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 2/3 cups powdered sugar, divided

1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

2/3 cup chopped fresh strawberries

1/2 cup whole milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Unroll both packages of crescent roll dough in a single layer on a floured work surface, and press together to form a 15- x 13-inch rectangle. Stir together cream cheese, vanilla, and 2/3 cup of the powdered sugar in a medium bowl. Spread in an even layer on dough rectangle. Sprinkle evenly with graham cracker crumbs, and top evenly with chopped strawberries. Starting at 1 long side, roll up dough rectangle jelly-roll style. Cut roll crosswise into 12 rounds, and place in a single layer in a greased 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Bake in preheated oven until browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir together milk and remaining 2 cups powdered sugar in a medium bowl. Drizzle icing over warm rolls.

This recipe originally appeared on Myrecipes.com.