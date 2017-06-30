This fresh berry jam could not be easier to whip up and makes for an amazing multipurpose summer condiment. Spoon the warm jam straight from the skillet over slices of pound cake, toast, biscuits, ice cream, waffles, or even savory dishes like grilled pork tenderloin. Or let it cool down, transfer to jars, and use it for breakfast, cheese boards, and more down the road. You can stash your quick skillet jam, stored in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Skillet Mixed Berry Jam

Photo by Kelsey Hansen / Prop Styling by Audrey Davis / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey

Yields: 1 1/2 cups

1 1/2 cups Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups fresh mixed berries (such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions

Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add berries, sugar, honey, lime juice, vanilla, and salt. Cook, mashing berries occasionally with the back of a wooden spoon or potato masher, until thickened, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve warm, or cool and store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 month.

This recipe originally appeared on Myrecipes.com.