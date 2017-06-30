This fresh berry jam could not be easier to whip up and makes for an amazing multipurpose summer condiment. Spoon the warm jam straight from the skillet over slices of pound cake, toast, biscuits, ice cream, waffles, or even savory dishes like grilled pork tenderloin. Or let it cool down, transfer to jars, and use it for breakfast, cheese boards, and more down the road. You can stash your quick skillet jam, stored in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Skillet Mixed Berry Jam
- Yields: 1 1/2 cups
- Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add berries, sugar, honey, lime juice, vanilla, and salt. Cook, mashing berries occasionally with the back of a wooden spoon or potato masher, until thickened, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve warm, or cool and store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 month.
