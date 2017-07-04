There’s no shortage of ways to consume your American pride on July Fourth—but, hey, why not one more? While a show-stopping red, white, and blue cake is an aspirational centerpiece for your cook out, not all of us are Martha Stewart (if you want to try to be, though, you can give this cake a shot).

Instead, we used boxed cake mix here, dyed with the colors of the flag and swirled using a wooden skewer. We’re not kidding when we say this is the easiest cake ever. Watch the video to see how we did it, then follow the recipe below to make it yourself at home. And if you’re hungry for more food hacks, we’ve got you covered.

Red, White and Blue Bundt Cake

Follow the directions on the back of the box for 2 (15.25-oz.) boxes white cake mix. Divide the batter equally among 3 bowls. Dye one with red food coloring and another blue food coloring. In a greased and floured bundt pan, pour the red batter, then blue, then white. Using a wooden skewer, swirl the batter. Bake until cooked through, about 30 minutes. In a bowl, mix together 1 cup powdered sugar with 1 tbsp. milk to make the glaze. When the cake has cooled, pour the glaze over on a wire rack over a baking sheet. Top with red, white and blue sprinkles.

This recipe originally appeared on People.com.