As a cofounder of Wanderlust, a series of large-scale events combining yoga, wellness, and the arts, Jeff Krasno has made a career of teaching people how to be mindful. Sometimes, the start of that journey can be as simple as cooking for yourself, even if it's just peanut butter and jelly rice pudding. "Cooking is a gateway to developing a deep connection with food. If nothing else, make your own coffee," Krasno explained in an email to Extra Crispy. "That’s a start. As soon as you do, the world starts opening up." Helping those who want to start cultivating their best selves through food is the goal of his newest book, Wanderlust Find Your True Fork: Journeys in Healthy, Delicious, and Ethical Eating.

Krasno highlights the work of ten different chefs who "represent a wide variety of food approaches, from Ayurveda to raw, vegetarian to paleo," but all who have "used what they eat to enhance their lives and, in some cases, heal themselves." That's true of Australian chef Guy Turland, who Krasno also describes as a "restauranteur, cookbook author, surfer, free-diver, and TV host. What stands out to Krasno about Turland's style of cooking is, "the delicate balance between hearty and light. It’s comfort food that won’t slow you down—perfect for the surfer, climber and athlete."

And Turland's ability to create delicious food with comforting flavors that is also ethically sourced couldn't be more obvious than with this recipe for vegan peanut butter and jelly rice pudding. As Krasno recommends, "For the seasonal berry 'jelly' part of this recipe, feel free to use any in-season berries, or try pomegranate arils during the cold months."

Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Rice Pudding

Yields: Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup short-grain brown rice

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla bean or ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 banana, ripe

1 ½ teaspoons honey

1 cup seasonal berries

½ cup macadamia nuts, chopped

1 tablespoon toasted coconut

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the rice and cook until tender, 30 to 45 minutes. Drain, then return the rice to the pot. Add the almond milk, peanut butter, and cinnamon. Slice the vanilla bean in half lengthwise and use the dull edge of the knife to scrape all the tiny black seeds into the pot. (Alternatively, if using vanilla extract, add it to the pot.) Bring to a simmer over medium heat, reduce the heat to low, and cook, stirring often, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and discard the cinnamon stick. In a small bowl, mash the banana and stir in the honey. Add to the rice pudding, stirring until incorporated. In a bowl, mix together the berries, nuts, and coconut, using the back of the spoon to gently crush the berries. Serve the pudding warm or chilled, topped with the berry mixture.

Reprinted from Wanderlust Find Your True Fork by Jeff Krasno. Copyright (c) 2017 by Jeff Krasno. By permission of Rodale Books.