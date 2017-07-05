You ever have one of those days when you're craving everything all at once and you don't know where to start? Like, you want to shovel tacos in your face, but you're also craving a juicy cheeseburger, and waffles don't sound too bad, either. Well, we live in a world filled with brilliant food combinations and innovations—from unicorn frappuccinos to Dunkin' Donuts mocha Oreos—so of course, some geniuses have created the cheeseburger waffle taco in all its glory. On a Good Day segment on Austin, Texas's FOX 7 channel highlighting 4th of July recipes, Emily Madden from HEB Cooking Connections went over how to make a cheeseburger waffle taco, and good news, folks: it’s super simple

Madden said that you can make waffles out of boxed mix, but add bacon and cheddar to it for extra flavor to give it a sweet-and-savory feel. She also added Adam's Just Right burger spice to the burgers. As the waffles and burgers cook, you can figure out your sauce situation. In the clip, Madden created what she calls a "food truck fusion sauce," but you could use any condiment you like, from ketchup to mayo to Sriracha. After splitting the burger in half, you place them on one half of the waffle, and you can add your cheese (Madden used smoked munster), your condiments, your lettuce, your tomato—and maybe some jalapeños for an extra kick. Then, voila.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve marveled over wild food combinations. Wash down your cheeseburger waffle taco with some refreshing Chia Fresca, and maybe grab a s’mores doughnut for dessert, because hey, let’s enjoy a little food magic.