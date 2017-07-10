If you don't already know Dawn Perry, prepare to get smitten. The author of Short Stack Vol. 28: Cucumbers (out July 11) is the food director of Real Simple, one of the culinary world's most beloved and trusted recipe developers, and an Extra Crispy BFF. She's helped us master Dutch babies, muffins, scones, and plenty more breakfast and brunch staples. With this new cucumber-centric book, Perry is lofting the wonderfully crisp and surprisingly nutritious gourd front, center, and far beyond garnish status. She's also helping us make the dainty, delicious cucumber sandwiches of our dreams. Serve a stack of them at your next Sunday brunch and get a rep as the coolest host ever.

Sweet Onion-Cucumber Sandwiches with Mustard Butter

Yields: Serves four

I like to use smaller, thinner, Persian cucumbers whenever I add them to sandwiches. Their dainty diameter makes them easy to eat in regular-size bites, so you won't have any awkward sandwich-eating moments. I prefer a couple layers of very thinly sliced cucumber to just one layer of thick slices. The same goes for the sweet onion. If you have a mandoline, use it for this effect.

Photo by Lauren V. Allen

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 slices thin white sandwich bread

2 Persian cucumbers thinly sliced

Flaky salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions

In a small bowl, mash the butter with both mustards and the kosher salt until evenly combined. Spread some of the butter on 1 side of each slice of bread. Top 4 of the buttered sides with the cucumbers and onion and season with flaky salt and several grinds of black better. Sandwich with the remaining 4 slices of bread, mustard-butter side down. Cut off the crusts if you'd like and cut each sandwich into 4 squares, rectangles, or triangles. For extra credit, punch out shapes with cookie cutters (circles and stars work best—witches on broomsticks, not so much). Arrange the sandwiches on a platter and serve.

Recipe from Short Stack Vol. 28: Cucumbers used with permission of Short Stack Editions. Follow them on Instagram at @shortstackeds.