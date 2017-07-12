Also known as broiled cheese, cheese toast, cheese toasties, and toasted cheese, cheese on toast is the ultimate breakfast to eat in pajamas/sweatpants/no pants. Cheese on toast, the most comforting of comfort foods, is what its name suggests: cheese melted over toasted bread, sometimes smeared with a condiment or topped with vegetables like tomatoes. If you just said to yourself, "Uh, that’s just an open-faced grilled cheese, why would I bother?"—think again. Cheese on toast may be simple, but it is mighty. Some say cheese on toast is the genre of dishes that includes Welsh Rarebit and the Croque Monsieur. I see those sandwiches occupying a space near cheese on toast, but not quite aligned.

Many people make their cheese on toast simply, with no more ingredients than are in the dish’s name. Personally, when I'm going for a little something extra, it doesn't get any better than sharp cheddar melted over sourdough bread, topped with a drizzle of real maple syrup.

A proper British cheese on toast is much more savory than my maple version, and truly a delight when the last thing you want to do is greet the day. Start by toasting 2 thick slices of crusty bread in the oven, a pan, or in the toaster. Spread a slick of Dijon mustard over the top surface of both pieces of toast, then pile very sharp grated British cheddar cheese over the toast. There’s really no specific amount you should use, but it’s important to place cheese as close to the edges of the bread as possible.

Toss a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce over the cheese, and place the toasts under a broiler until the cheese is melted. This shouldn’t take more than 3 minutes.

Season the cheese on toast with salt and pepper, then top with pickled red onions, relish, and/or roasted tomatoes. Devour quickly, and then feel the warmth in your belly. This is what you needed.