I’m not typically one for multitaskers. In fact, I often wax on about my obsession with unitaskers like a one-egg pan or a salt pig. The 3-in-1 breakfast machine, however, is the multitasker for which I’ll make an exception. Able to fry pancakes, eggs, and bacon, toast bread, and brew coffee in a single bound, the Elite EBK-1782R Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Deluxe Breakfast Station deserves a place in any kitchen. For those who don’t often cook because they're intimidated by their stoves, the 3-in-1 is a lifesaver: Just crack an egg on the grill, add a few slices of bacon on the side, and pop a piece of toast in the oven. Flip the eggs and bacon after setting up the coffee and you’re good to go. To make matters better, the 3-in-1 breakfast machine is being offered on Amazon’s Prime Day sale for just $73—a price that’s hard to pass up.

I use the 3-in-1 as an excuse to get a little fancy. I’ve frambled eggs, rolled omelets, and made countless eggs in a hole in the 3-in-1. I’ve slung sheet tray pancakes with pockets of fruit and chocolate. I haven’t tried it yet, but I bet I could make a very respectable batch of biscuits in the oven while cooking sausage gravy in a pan set on the grill. And not to brag or anything, but I’ve also won a 3-in-1 speed-cooking challenge on Facebook Live.

Chefs who’ve taken on the Extra Crispy 3-in-1 challenge go even harder. They make ramen in the coffee pot. They char vegetables for fire-roasted sauces on the grill. They make hollandaise using steam from the coffee filter. They make goddamn pâté.

While chugging a michelada, Isaac Toups made a Cajun take on shakshuka called “eggs in hell.”

Hero Justin Warner made a breakfast banh mi—including pâté—inside a photo booth at our offices in Industry City.

Dale Talde and Richard Hales went head to head in a 3-in-1 challenge. The real question is whether the bigger battle was chef vs. chef or chefs vs. 3-in-1.